Four Teenagers Arrested in Butler County Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Butler County authorities are investigating a shooting where one man died.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired last Wednesday on Crosby Lane in Butler County. They found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to LV Stabler Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Since Wednesday, four suspects, ages 16-19, have been arrested. Authorities say there could possibly be more suspects. It’s still under investigation.

Authorities aren’t releasing the names of the suspects as the investigation continues.