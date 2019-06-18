Man Found Guilty of 2018 Armed Robbery to be Sentenced July 9th

by Rashad Snell

District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today that Jeremy Rimmer has been found guilty of Robbery in the First Degree and Assault in the First Degree.

On June 5, 2018, Rimmer followed the victim from a gas station and pulled his gun on him, demanding his property after noticing jewelry the victim was wearing. Following the robbery, Rimmer shot the victim once in the lower abdomen and once in the upper left leg. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries as he lost a massive amount of blood when his femoral artery was severed by the bullet.

After being shot, the victim returned fire, hitting Rimmer once in the leg as he attempted to flee the scene. Rimmer hopped a razor wire-lined fence and shattered his ankle when he fell into a drainage ditch.

Rimmer, who will be sentenced July 9, by Judge James Anderson, faces life in prison or life in prison without the possibility of parole because he has eight prior felony convictions.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey expressed his appreciation to Deputy District Attorneys John Groos and Ben Gibbons for their outstanding work. He also thanked DA Investigators John Brown and John Wilson for their assistance in the case, as well Detectives D.C. Smith, Jason Bridge, S.A. Lisenby, and Cpl. Roderick Burke of the Montgomery Police Department for the integral role they played in the investigation.

District Attorney Bailey said: “This was a completely senseless act of violence. This repeat criminal offender does not deserve to be released back on the streets of our city. We will be asking for the harshest penalty possible to ensure he can never terrorize our citizens again.”