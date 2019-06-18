Man in Limestone County Accused of Feeding Meth to an “Attack Squirrel”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Investigators in Limestone County say a man kept a caged “attack squirrel” in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.

Authorities say they want to find 35-year-old Mickey Paulk, who is wanted on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement say they were warned of the squirrel prior to executing a search warrant of the home.

It’s illegal in Alabama to have a pet squirrel. Officials from the state’s Department of Conservation recommended releasing the animal, which deputies did successfully.

A spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

