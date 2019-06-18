More Rain/Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern is in play the remainder of this week. Numerous rounds of rain/storms will move through the area. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe at times. Main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. We expect the strongest to severe storms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures continue to make the lower 90s for highs but rain/storms will cool areas at times. We expect the weather pattern to relax a bit and heat up even more over the weekend. This means fewer storms around but temps will be climbing into the mid 90s for highs. Typical summertime stuff for the extended period. You know the routine, hot and humid with the chance of a pop up storm.