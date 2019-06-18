Numerous Showers and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

We are watching the radar as showers are ongoing this morning and as we head through the day, numerous showers and storms will highlight the forecast for our Tuesday. If your location happens to be under one of these storms, you will see intense rain, frequent lightning, as well as some gusty winds. Though storms will be strong, organized severe weather is not expected today, but we can’t completely rule out a rogue storm pulsing up and reaching severe limits with the amount of instability in place across the state. Storms will begin to wind down after sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Highs today, due to the clouds and rain should hold in the lower to mid 80s.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: We will generally start off each day dry, with more sun then clouds, but through the day, clouds will be on the increase. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s across the state. Rain chances will remain pretty high with scattered to numerous storms expected as several upper-level features work across the state, enhancing uplift.

STRONGER STORMS THURSDAY: Though each day could feature strong storms, there appears a better chance of organized storm action on Thursday, and some of those storms are likely to reach severe limits as a trough approaches with colder air aloft and stronger wind fields. For now, we will mention a better chance for hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats with the more robust storms Thursday. The tornado threat is very low, but it is not zero and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The SPC has much of the state in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms Thursday for these threats.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: High pressure will begin to strengthen across the Southeast by the end of the week and this will lead to a gradual decrease in the coverage of showers and storms, causing them to become more isolated and widely scattered in nature, but they will still remain in the forecast. With the lower rain chances, temperatures will be higher and lower and mid 90s should return to cover the entire state, while lows will hold in the 70s.

RAINFALL TOTALS: QPF output through the weekend shows possible rainfall amounts across the state will be in the one to perhaps three inch range. But, as we know during the summer months, rainfall coverage is very hit or miss, with some locations receiving too much, while some locations could stay dry, but hopefully we will all at least get some rain in the coming days to at least provide some heat relief during the day.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan