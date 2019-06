Suspects Steal Nearly 300 Gallons of Gas from Highland Home School Bus Fuel Pumps

by Alabama News Network Staff

On June 2, unknown persons broke into the Highland Home school bus fuel pumps and left with approximately 300 gallons of fuel. The worth of the fuel is estimated at $720. They were driving a light colored extended cab pickup.

Video footage was acquired from Highland Home School but suspects have not been identified.

Crenshaw County is asking for the public’s assistance with any possible information.