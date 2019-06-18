Tallassee Police Searching for Subway Armed Robbery Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Female-Suspect-Passenger

2/3 Subway Robbery Suspect

3/3 Suspect Vehicle





On Saturday, June 8, at 10:10 p.m, an unknown male subject, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway in Tallassee at gunpoint.

Investigators advise that the masked robber left the business with a small amount of U.S. currency. No injuries were reported in this incident.

The suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck, was parked in the shopping center. Before the robbery, an unidentified white female exited the truck to purchase a drink from a vending machine.Both suspects are wanted for Robbery 1st degree.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!