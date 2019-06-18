Teenagers Learn about Health Care at Elmore Community Hospital
The Southeast Alabama Area Health Education Center recently hosted its annual Discover Medical Camp for high school students.
The week-long camp allowed 21 students to explore career opportunities in the health care field. Campers toured the Elmore Community Hospital for a hands-on workshop on hospital procedures.
Students learned how to properly wash and disinfect their hands and arms, the procedure for stabilizing someone who has had a heart attack and they saw demonstrations on how to insert breathing tubes into mouths.
Applications for next year’s camp will open up in January 2020.