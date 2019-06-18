Teenagers Learn about Health Care at Elmore Community Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeast Alabama Area Health Education Center recently hosted its annual Discover Medical Camp for high school students.

The week-long camp allowed 21 students to explore career opportunities in the health care field. Campers toured the Elmore Community Hospital for a hands-on workshop on hospital procedures.

Students learned how to properly wash and disinfect their hands and arms, the procedure for stabilizing someone who has had a heart attack and they saw demonstrations on how to insert breathing tubes into mouths.

Applications for next year’s camp will open up in January 2020.