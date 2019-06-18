Two Additional Arrests Made in April 14 Perry Street Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged two additional suspects with felony murder in an April 14 death investigation into a South Perry Street shooting.

MPD detectives charged Kelsey Lloyd, 28, and Grant Williams, 27, with one count each of felony murder. Lloyd was taken into custody today by MPD detectives and Williams was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Following their arrests, they were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. They both are being held under a $150,000 bond.

MPD previously charged Quayshon Hardy, 21, on April 14.

At about 3:30 p.m. April 14, MPD Patrol responded to the 1300 block of South Perry Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Jessie Felts Jr., 22, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicated that Hardy and Felts forcefully entered a residence armed with handguns in an attempt to commit a robbery. Further investigation indicates that Hardy and Felts went to the residence for a drug transaction with Lloyd and Williams. During the transaction an altercation occurred and Felts sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Because Felts was killed during the commission of a felony in which he, Hardy, Lloyd and Williams participated together, Hardy, Lloyd and Williams were charged with felony murder. Hardy and Williams both sustained minor gunshot wounds during the shooting.

No additional information is available for release in connection with this ongoing investigation.