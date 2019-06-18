Two Arrested in drug and sex trade

by Samantha Williams

1/2 KAYLA COGGINS

2/2 ALASKAN JOHNSON



TALLAPOOSA CO– According to the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, a search warrant was issued at a mobile home park off Dadeville Road in Alexander City today. During the search, investigators seized several grams of marijuana. The search warrant developed after investigators received complaints of narcotic activity and a house of “ill will” being operated. Further investigation lead to a website called “Skip the Game,” where the suspects were soliciting prostitution. Multiple clients and customers were identified, and further arrests are forthcoming.

Kayla “Lexus” Coggin, 32, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with 20 counts of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Alaskan “Cat” Johnson, 27, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with 1 count of Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree,

and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.