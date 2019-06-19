Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our active weather pattern continues but it will settle down and heat up over the weekend. In the mean time, there will be more storms moving our way but some of the model data shows the storms passing mainly to our north overnight. Another round of showers/storms advance through here Thursday afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. This will be the last in a series of storms and there should be fewer as we go into the weekend. The trade off is a rise in temperatures as mid 90s make a return to the area. It’s going to be hot and humid with only isolated storms at best. Seems like a very familiar summertime weather pattern is about to setup over the region.