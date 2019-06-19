More Rain And Storms Today

by Ben Lang

It was another warm and muggy but mainly dry start to the day. Isolated showers and storms are developing across the area, and they’ll likely increase in coverage this afternoon. A handful of these could be on the stronger side, with a main threat for gusty straight line winds. Outside of the scattered thunderstorms, there will be some breaks of sunshine which warms afternoon highs into the low 90s for most locations. There could still be some scattered showers or storms around this evening, and more rain is possible overnight. A complex of storms may swing through the area overnight. It may remain strong enough to produce gusty straight line winds in our area. Outside of the chance for more rain, its going to be muggy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll probably see a relative lull in rain coverage Thursday morning, with showers and storms redeveloping by the afternoon. Again, it won’t be raining everywhere at all times Thursday, and there’s likely to be some breaks of sunshine at times. Highs reach the low to mid 90s. Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity winds down Thursday night. Expect another warm and muggy start to Friday, with more showers and storms developing during the afternoon. High temperatures for many locations could reach the mid 90s.

The chance for rain looks lower this weekend, with just isolated showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 90s both days. The overall chance for rain looks lower for the first few days of next week too- high temperatures should reach the mid 90s each day. Afternoon heat index values likely top 100°.