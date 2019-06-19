Pike Road Elementary Getting a New Library

by Alabama News Network Staff

AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, is giving back to a local school here in our region as a part of its annual “Week of Possibilities”.

The company chose to gift Pike Road Elementary School with a library as one of their many projects for the summer across the world. The library will be the first for the Pike Road School system.

School officials say having this library provides more tools for teachers and it will enhance the learning possibilities of its students.

“It goes beyond the classroom it really opens the door globally for them to learn whatever they want to learn… one of our focuses here is to teach students to become lifelong learners and if they learn to read they can become lifelong learners”, Communication Coordinator for Pike Road School, Rebecca Williams says.

Pike Road Elementary is home to a thousand plus students.