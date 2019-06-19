Scattered Storms Remain in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a more typical June day of weather, with a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid conditions, and scattered showers and storms. Highs today should have no problem reaching the lower 90s, which will provide plenty of fuel for those scattered showers and storms. There will likely be some strong to severe storms in the state today, but it looks like the greatest threat for organized severe storms will be over northern portions of the state where the SPC has a severe weather risk outlined.

STRONG/SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY: Rain chances will increase tomorrow as numerous storms are expected as a trough approaches with colder air aloft and stronger wind fields. We will mention a better chance for hail, possibly up to golf ball size, and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats with the more robust storms. The tornado threat remains very low, but it is not zero and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The SPC has much of the state in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms Thursday for these threats, and it is possible, this risk could be upgraded to a “slight risk” (level 2/5) on Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: High pressure will begin to strengthen across the Southeast by the end of the week and this will lead to a gradual decrease in the coverage of showers and storms, causing them to become more isolated and widely scattered in nature, but they will still remain in the forecast each afternoon and evening. With the lower rain chances, temperatures will be higher and lower and mid 90s should return to cover the entire state, while lows will hold in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan