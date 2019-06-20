College Theft Suspect Arrested, Faces Numerous Burglary and Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 ASU Theft Suspect

2/2 Kurtavious Karlinski Davis



The Alabama State University Department of Public Safety has officially notified CrimeStoppers that a suspect has been identified and captured that was wanted in connection to numerous Burglaries and Thefts that occurred on the campus.

Anonymous tips identified Kurtavious Karlinski Davis, 46, of Montgomery as the suspect, after CrimeStoppers released his photo to the media.

Davis was taken into custody by investigators from the Alabama State University Department of Public Safety on June 19. He was charged with 3 counts of Burglary 3rd degree, 3 counts of Theft of Property, and Criminal Mischief signed by Alabama State University. Davis was also charged with Theft of Property 1st degree for stealing a golf cart from Huntington College on Monday, June 7, and Failure to Appear warrants from 2016 Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief offenses that occurred on Faulkner University campus.

Davis is currently being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.