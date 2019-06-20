Dalraida Church of Christ Shipping Donated Medical Supplies to Kazakhstan Hospital

by Danielle Wallace

A container full of medical supplies is now on its way from Montgomery to a country located in central Asia.

Kazakhstan is located in central Asia. Members of Dalraida Church of Christ have been working for a few months to send over requested medical supplies to the country.

Thursday, those supplies were loaded up on a 40 ft. container for delivery.

The container is full of hospital beds, exam tables, wheelchairs and other necessary medical supplies.

“They’re probably close to 30,000 pounds on this container,” said John Kachelman.

They are all going to Aimaty City Hospital Number 1, in Kazakhstan.

“It will go from here to Atlanta by rail. It will go over to Savannah, Georgia and get on a ship and it will go to a port in Lafia and then get on a railway going through China and eventually winding up in Kazakhstan,” said Kachelman.

The supplies are expected to make it to Kazakhstan in 3 months.

“It’s well worth it. Especially when they receive it and the people that are in the hospital are sitting on a plywood board – now they will have a bed to rest on,” said Larry Stowe.

Members of Dalraida Church of Christ say coming together, despite the summer heat, to help those across the world is something they enjoy.

“I’ve had quite a bit of experience of going to different parts of the world – especially northern Russia and I’m familiar with the conditions that are there. So we have made a deliberate effort to minister to people when we can,” says Bob McKee.

“We’ve never been there, we really don’t know the people but they have a need, and we have the resources and we want to help,” said Kachelman.

The supplies shipped out around 6:30 pm Thursday. Some of the supplies were donated from local groups. While others were shipped all the way from Iowa.

Throughout the year, members of the Dalraida Church of Christ help over 20 countries with humanitarian aide.