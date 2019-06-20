Heat Index Values 100-105 Over The Weekend !

by Shane Butler

Rain and storms will continue over the area through late evening. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. The storms eventually weaken but a few showers may linger overnight. Scat’d showers and storms develop again Friday but we begin to see fewer storms over the weekend into early next week. Our weather shifts from wet to hot and muggy. Temperatures will manage mid 90s for highs but with the humidity its going to feel more like 100-105 over the upcoming weekend. The only relief will come from an isolated shower or storm but these fewer in number. We may see an up tick in afternoon storm coverage later next week. In the mean time, it’s the hot and muggies of summer making a stand around here.