Holy Cross Episcopal School Closing after 20 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials at Holy Cross Episcopal School, a private elementary school in Montgomery, have announced the school will close after 20 years.

In a statement from the school, leaders say the decision to close the school by its board of directors was not made lightly or quickly.

“We have worked over the past few years to increase enrollment, minimize expenses, and bolster giving by our faithful supporters in the community. Though we have welcomed new faces into our family, our overall enrollment and giving have not reached the level needed for us to continue to operate,” said The Rev. Candice Frazer, President of the board.

Holy Cross served students in K-4 through 6th grades. The school says declining enrollment reflects, in part, the good public school options in eastern Montgomery County, as well as an increased number of choices in the private school sector.

The statement says that though the decision was difficult, it was prudent to make it at this time in order to give students, faculty, and staff an opportunity to make arrangements and pursue other opportunities for the coming school year. To that end, school officials will assist in locating placements and transfer of records for students and assisting teachers and staff in finding new positions.

Holy Cross was established in 1999 as a ministry of the Montgomery area Episcopal churches. The administration and board of the school wish all of their students, families, faculty, and staff the very best in their future academic endeavors and give thanks to God for them.