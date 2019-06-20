Selma Police Investigate Break-In at Vasser’s Mini Mart

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating a break-in at Vasser’s Mini Mart, a popular store, gas station and restaurant on West Dallas Avenue.

Police say the break-in happened just before 12:30 Monday morning. Surveillance video shows two people breaking into the store, unplugging the cash registers and smashing them until they opened.

Store owners say the thieves ran across the street to the Subway restaurant and smashed through its windows as well.

If you have any information, call Selma police at (334) 874-2136.