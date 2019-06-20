Sen Doug Jones Comments on Roy Moore’s Announcement to Run in 2020 U.S. Senate Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today, Senator Doug Jones released the following statement on Roy Moore’s decision to run for Senate:

“Today, Roy Moore has made what was already going to be a divisive Republican primary even more polarizing and extreme. We don’t need any more of that. Worse, it’s now clear that my opponent will either be an extremist like Roy Moore or someone handpicked by Mitch McConnell to be his Senator, not Alabama’s. The only question left is who will be McConnell’s choice?

“I want to talk to Alabamians about solutions to improve all of our lives, address very real health care concerns, better education, strengthen our security, both militarily and economically, and help attract more businesses to our state. It comes down to solving problems, not divisive partisanship or extreme ideas that do nothing for Alabama families.”