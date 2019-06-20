Some Strong Storms Possible Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Expect another hot and humid day with plenty of instability as highs will range from the mid 80 to lower 90s. An upper-level shortwave will move across the state enhancing the dynamics over Alabama due to colder air aloft and stronger wind fields. The SPC has much of the state in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms, with a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for portions of East/Central Alabama.

For today, there is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop across the area this afternoon and evening and we will mention a better chance for hail, possibly up to golf ball size, as well damaging wind gusts as the primary threats with the more robust storms today.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: High pressure will begin to strengthen across the Southeast and will lead to a gradual decrease in the coverage of showers and storms, causing them to become more isolated in nature; rain chances these days will be in the 20-30% range. With the lower rain chances, temperatures will be hotter, and lower to mid 90s should return to cover the state. Combine those hot temps with dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s, heat index values are likely going to be in the 100-105 degree range, making for a very hot first official weekend of summer.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The ridge looks to slide off towards east for the start of next week which will allow for an increase coverage of those scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s both days.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

