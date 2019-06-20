Southside High School Gets Advanced Multimedia Studio

by Alabama News Network Staff

Southside High School now has a new state of the art multimedia studio, thanks to one alumnus who has used some of his own money to fund the project.

Andre Williams is a software developer for the U.S. Department of Defense and has spent the last two years of his life making this dream a reality for current and future students at the school in Dallas County.

The center was built in the shell of the school’s old choir room. It has a TV news broadcast area, radio, recording studio for music and singing, plus a 3D graphic design area along with game design.

“Because we often push our children to be creative and educational and because education now is just so tech savvy, we want to create those opportunities for our students out here,” Southside Principal Cedric Brown told Alabama News Network.

“We want to make sure this is perfect and to the level that a student can transition into a real life job without missing a beat. They don’t have to do, what do you say, on-the-job training. They’ve already done that in high school,” innovation director Andre Williams said.

The studio opened last week. The school has a summer program going on to get students acquainted with the equipment in the studio. For more information, click here.