Starbucks Dedicates Military Family Store in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Prattville Starbucks is saluting the U.S. military in a new way. Starbucks has dedicated its location on Cobbs Ford Road as a “military family store”, with a specific focus on hiring more veterans and military spouses. It’s the 58th military family store in the chain, and the first of its kind in Alabama.

When you step inside, you’ll notice military-inspired décor that pays homage to the nearby Maxwell Air Force Base. Two new Starbucks employees were welcomed with one-of-a-kind patriotic green aprons.

Officials say military spouses continue to face unemployment rates four times above the national average. Starbucks has committed to hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses all across the country.

“If we are moving every 3 to 4 years and spouses have to pick up their job as well, sometimes that can be hard for them to transition, so just an opportunity for them to get their feet back on the ground at a new location, that’s amazing,” Maj. Kevin Unks of Maxwell Air Force Base told Alabama News Network.

“We are hopefully a beacon for those that come in to find a a similar place from where they moved to, they have that same experience here in Prattville,” store manager Ben Nevala said.

Starbucks has also presented the Gathering of Eagles Foundation with a $10,000 grant. It’s a non-profit group on the base.