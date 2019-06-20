Strong To Severe Storms Thursday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

It’s quiet this morning across central and south Alabama, after an active night and morning of weather across the state. Parts of central Alabama, just north of our viewing area, saw quite a bit of wind damage and power outages overnight. Fortunately those storms were in a weakening mode as they moved east, and Temperatures are quickly warming thanks to quite a bit of sunshine across the area, and with that, atmospheric instability is on that rise. There will be plenty of fuel for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The main severe weather threats are strong straight-line winds and hail 1″ in size (or larger). The storm motion will probably be north to south, and highway 80 looks like a hot-spot for storm development this afternoon. The storms and severe weather threat should end by about 10PM tonight as the storms weaken and move south of the area. There should be a lull in the rain and thunderstorm activity overnight. It’ll be warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday looks like a hot a muggy day with the chance for rain and storms during the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected at this time, and the coverage of storms should remain scattered. Afternoon temperatures are going to be hot- likely reaching the mid 90s for much of the area. With dewpoints in the 70s, afternoon heat index temperatures could approach or exceed 100°.

The heat is on this weekend with highs in the mid 90s and afternoon heat index temperatures in the 100-105° range. Rain chances are lower on Saturday and Sunday, with just isolated afternoon storms possible. Saturday and Sunday night remain muggy with lows only in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain on the lower end next week, with afternoon highs temperatures in the low to mid 90s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There may be a slightly better chance for rain next Thursday, with highs in the low 90s.