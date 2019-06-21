Heat Indices 100 to 110 !

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer are here and it’s going to be rough in this heat over the weekend. Actual temps will manage low to mid 90s but when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 100-110 during the afternoon hours. Everyone will need to be cautious in this type heat. Limit time out in it and drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Some relief will come from pop showers/storms but don’t count on them. Most folks will miss out on any liquid relief. High pressure will be over the region, so expect this weather pattern to hold through the weekend into early next week.