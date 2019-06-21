Montgomery Drug Dealer Sentenced to 40 Years in Federal Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

On June 20, Cody Eugene Mobley, 30, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, announced U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant in June 2018 at Mobley’s residence and found a pound of crystal methamphetamine, drug distribution paraphernalia, and a number of firearms. Among the firearms found were a sawed-off shotgun, a pistol equipped with a silencer, and an AR-15 style rifle equipped with a bump stock.

In March 2019, a jury found Mobley guilty of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered short barrel shotgun and possession of an unregistered firearm silencer in connection with a drug distribution crime. A federal judge sentenced Mobley to ten years for the first four charges. The illegal possession of a silencer in connection with a drug distribution crime carries a mandatory minimum of 30 years, which will run consecutive to the ten-year sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Montgomery Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Bates and Kevin Davidson.