Montgomery Police Investigating Gibbs Village Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting death of Hershel Simmons, 26, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1800 block of Gibbs Circle on Thursday, June 20, at about 10 p.m., in reference to a report of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Nearby, they located Simmons, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

#WANTED: Montgomery police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Gibbs Village Community Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Hershel Simmons shot and killed at the scene. So far no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP (7867). pic.twitter.com/1AEAyf7R6i — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) June 21, 2019

The initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831