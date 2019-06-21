Prattville Tree Dedication Honors Man Behind Prattville CityFest

by Danielle Wallace

Friday, an Overcup Oak Tree was planted in memory of George Stathopoulos, a man that spent most of his life building up Prattville.

“He loved the city of Prattville and there’s nothing more that he wanted to see than the downtown area really get rejuvenated and as you can see today that’s happening,” said John Stathopoulos, son of George Stathopoulos.

Stathopoulos is the man behind the beginnings of Prattville CityFest, a popular festival that recently celebrated its 30th year.

He also played a big part in getting the city’s historic fountain built. Family members say, this tree dedication is an honor.

“We are just so thankful and grateful that they would even think of this idea and do it. I can’t even put into words. How thankful we are. It’s makes us feel good,” said John Stathopoulos.

“It means so much to me and my family to have this put out right in front where I spent so many years coming seeing my father and now when we drive by we can say there’s dad’s tree so it means very, very much,” said Vivian Stathopoulos, daughter of George Stathopoulos.

People who knew Stathopolous, say his efforts to build Prattville are very evident.

“There couldn’t be a more deserving man to honor. He is a tribute to Prattville. A tribute to his family – a wonderful all around guy,” said Tammy Horton.

“He’s done a lot of work throughout the community. Prattville initiated recycling and he was a very big believer in recycling and that’s been passed on to his family and children as well,” said Carly Evans.

Family members say his memory will continue to live on.

“It’s something that we can come back to and see for years and years to come,” said John Stathopoulos.

George Stathopoulos passed away on January 19, 2019.