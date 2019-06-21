by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMER ARRIVES: Even though we have been dealing with summer heat for weeks now, it officially has still been spring. That will change today as the Summer Solstice occurs at 10:54 AM CDT, making today the first official day of summer and also the longest day of the year as far as the amount of daylight hours we will receive. As far as the forecast, a ridge of high pressure begins to build in across the Southeast and that will mean rain chances will be on the decrease, while temps will be on the increase. Highs today across much of the state will be in the lower to mid 90s, heat index values will be over 105° in some areas and a heat advisory has been issued today across South Alabama for this reason.

Rain chances are lower today, but we will still see some scattered afternoon showers and storms. Additionally, we are watching storms well to the northwest of the state today. Some model data suggest we could see a MCS (cluster of thunderstorms) dive south into Alabama later this evening and into the overnight hours. If that does occur, we could see some stronger storms overnight, and the SPC has placed much of the state in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms for this possibility.

This is only a conditional threat, and we are likely not see this occur, but there is enough of a threat to at least mention it in the forecast.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: With the ridge in place, we should see more sun than clouds both days, with only isolated afternoon showers and storms in the forecast and rain chances both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 20-40% range. Temperatures will be hot with mid 90s expected for much of the state. Combine those hot temperatures with dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and heat index values are likely going to be in the 100-105 degree range, or higher, and we are likely to see heat advisories over the weekend as well. Stay cool this weekend!

INTO NEXT WEEK: The ridge looks to slide off towards east for the start of next week which will allow for an increase coverage of those scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms for Monday and through midweek. The days will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s, while nights will be muggy with lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Ryan