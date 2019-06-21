Two Arrested in Alex City for Boat Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 KYLE TAPLEY

2/2 WESLEY COGGIN



On June 21, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, set out to follow up on a possible lead of a stolen “john boat” that was taken last month from the Hillabee Creek area. Investigators recovered the boat off Sunrise Lane in Jackson Gap.

The social media response was overwhelming when the father of the son who owned the boat said “it wasn’t worth a lot money, but it had sentimental value, he loved that boat because he loves to fish”.

Kyle Tapley, 39, of Alexander City and Wesley Coggin, 40, of Jackson Gap were both arrested by Alexander City Police Department for the theft. The charges for this arrest are pending.