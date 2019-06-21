Waitr Names Its 9 Best Burgers in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Waitr, the local on-demand restaurant delivery service, is kicking off the first day of summer 2019 withnine tasty burgers you should experience in Montgomery – it’s a veritable local culinary tour that should be on every burger lover’s bucket list!

Whether your choice is the classic with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, the hot-selling vegan burger or something a little more uncommon, burgers are arguably America’s favorite food.

The stats back it up – 50 billion burgers are consumed every year and account for 60 percent of all sandwiches sold. There are nearly 50,000 hamburger joints in America.

To assist local burger lovers in making their selections, here are nine unique burgers available for delivery from Waitr restaurant partners. They’re the perfect way to start your summer and sure to get mouths watering.

Green Chili Cheeseburger (Little Donkey)

Crab Burger in Paradise (Shrimp Basket)

Classic Cork Burger (The Cork & Cleaver)

Cheeseburger with Lamb (NYC Gyro)

Blue Collar Burger (Yellowhammer Café)

Homemade Hamburger (Wings N Things)

New York Burger (Alloz Mediterranean Grill & Deli)

The Big Ole Burger (5 Points Deli & Grill)

The Southern Classic Burger (Full Moon BBQ)

Waitr knows everyone has his or her own idea of the perfect burger, but these local specialty sandwiches will surely test your taste buds in many wonderful ways.

Take the Crab Burger in Paradise with certified angus beef topped with grilled lump crab cake; Cheeseburger with Lamb on a kaiser bun; or the Green Chili Cheeseburger. Other tasty treats you could try include The Big Ole Burger, a cheeseburger with provolone, cheddar, signature ham, roast beef, and turkey grilled on the flat top. The Blue Collar Burger is dressed with country bacon, Kelley’s sausage, and pepper jack cheese.

Americans love burgers and these will really fill your bellies.

