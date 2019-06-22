3rd Annual Montgomery Juneteenth Celebration

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Montgomery to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the last enslaved people in America being freed.

The word Juneteenth comes from the day June 16, 1865.

The enslaved African peoples were held captive in the state of Texas for more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

There were food vendors, live music, and free admission to the Rosa Parks museum .

The event lasted from 11am to 6pm.