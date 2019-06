David Sadler to run for Mayor of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Another candidate has officially announced a bid for Montgomery Mayor.

David Sadler made his candidacy official this morning.

Sadler is a Montgomery business owner and community activist.

He is known for his free hugs project, and also a mock hanging he staged in Montgomery.

Sadler says his platform for the race will be unity, and focusing on the criminal element of the city.

This brings the number of candidates for the Mayor race to 11.