Some Storms Overnight, Hot and Humid Sunday

by Ryan Stinnett

SCATTERED STORMS EARLY: As we head into the overnight hours, we will continue to monitor the radar as we are tracking some stronger storms making their way through Alabama. The SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms across much of the state through the overnight hours.

The storms we are tracking continue to produce tremendous amounts of lighting, intense rainfall, and have had a history of producing damaging wind gusts across North Alabama. These threats will persist into the overnight hours, before we start to see the storms gradually wind down after midnight. Then we should see a partly cloudy and muggy night with lows in the mid 70s.

HOT & HUMID SUNDAY: With ridging in place, we should see more sun than clouds, with only isolated afternoon showers and storms in the forecast. Rain chances tomorrow will be around 20%. Temperatures will be hot with mid 90s expected for much of the state. Combine those hot temperatures with dewpoints in the 70s and heat index values are likely going to be in the 100-105 degree range and perhaps higher, and I would not be surprised to see a heat advisory issued for portions of the state.

SLIGHTLY HIGHER RAIN CHANCES: On Monday, shower and thunderstorm chances increase some as we’ll have a shortwave that will move into the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to the mid-90s across the area. Tuesday, the shortwave will be exiting the area, but we’ll continue to have slightly higher chances of showers and thunderstorms during the daytime hours, but gradually tapering off by the evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

ROUTINE JUNE WEATHER: For the rest of next week, expect fairly typical weather for this time of year with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances should be in the 20-30% range each day, as we will see those widely scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. Highs will range from the lower to mid 90s across the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great night!

Ryan