Auburn University trustees recommend interim president

by Samantha Williams

OPELIKA, Al.– Auburn University said Friday that its president, Steven Leath, is leaving after two years on the job.

In a tweet Sunday, the university said “The executive committee of the Auburn University Board of Trustees convened telephonically today and voted to accept the resignation of Steven Leath as the institution’s president. The committee also voted to recommend Jay Gogue for the position of interim university president. Members of the full Board of Trustees will consider the executive committee’s recommendation during a specially-called meeting on July 8. Gogue earlier served for 10 years as Auburn’s 18th president.”

The university said in a statement Friday that Leath and the Board of Trustees’ presidential assessment working group mutually decided to part ways.

The president pro tempore of the university’s board, Wayne Smith, said trustees are grateful to Leath “for his dedication and commitment as Auburn made strides as a world-class public university.”

Leath said he believes the university is stronger now than before he arrived.