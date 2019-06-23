River Region Residents Trying to Beat the Heat

by Justin Walker

Summer is officially here- as of Friday. But it feels like it has been here for some weeks now.

We spoke with people around downtown to see how they were trying to stay cool.

Many residents we spoke with went with the obvious answer of drinking plenty of water.

One lawn care provider says he uses a special hat that has a built in pocket for wet cloths.

He says he dampens the cloth and slides it into the pocket. It protects his head and face while he works in the summer heat.

Montgomery resident Paris Monroe was out walking his dog at the Bark Park at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

He says if he does venture outdoors, he takes precautions ahead of time.

“I keep a cap, you know, protect your skin,” Monroe says. “I try to catch it when I get some shade, you know, go for a nice little breeze, catch some of that air. Nothing too tough, I’m a homebody so this is a rare outing for me.”

Kelly Gudorf was hanging out around the RiverFront Park. She urged caution to anyone having to be outdoors.

“I try to avoid the heat if possible for real,” Gudorf says. “But if you have to be out here, make sure you stay out of the sun as much as possible.”

Tips for staying cool during the summer can be found here.