Staying Warm!

by Matt Breland

A very summer time weather pattern in store for us this week. Each day expect highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. We will start each day off with mostly sunny skies, then see an increase in clouds, with pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms occurring later in the afternoon.

Rain chances are looking the highest on Tuesday. Overall the weather pattern will remain consistent for each of the upcoming weekdays. Remember to be mindful that some thunderstorms can have some gusty winds and possibly small hail.