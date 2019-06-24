Another Round Of Rain And Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly cloudy and muggy start to the day. It looks like the same old story weather-wise today. High temperatures should reach the low to mid 90s, with afternoon heat index temperatures near 100°. We’ll also have a good chance for rain and storms this afternoon. Again, some could be strong to severe, with straight line winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in size as the main threats. It looks like these storms quickly move east of our area this evening, and we get a lull in activity overnight. After the rain and storms taper off, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds early Tuesday morning. Temperatures should quickly rise back into the low 90s, and by the afternoon, rain and storms will likely re-develop. These should be highest in coverage during the afternoon, then gradually taper off during the evening. For now, storms are expected to remain sub-severe on Tuesday. Tuesday night low temperatures may actually drop into the upper 60s, but it won’t feel much different early Wednesday morning, with plenty of mugginess to the air remaining.

The afternoon coverage of rain and storms looks lower on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures warm into the low 90s both days, with lows only falling into the low 70s. Rain and storm coverage looks a little higher on Friday. It’s still going to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.

Rain and storms could be a bit more widespread this weekend. Still, there’s really nothing to shake us out of the current hot and muggy pattern. Expect high temperatures to reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the low 70s. Afternoon heat index temperatures likely approach 100°.