Cousin Charged with Murder in Gibbs Village Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection to the Thursday evening shooting death of Hershel Simmons, 26, of Montgomery.

MPD charged Denzel Simmons, 24, with murder after he was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Following his arrest, Simmons was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

MPD responded to the 1800 block of Gibbs Circle at about 10 p.m. June 20, in reference to a report of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Nearby, they located Simmons, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two cousins, Hershel and Denzel Simmons.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.