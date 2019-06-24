Hot & Humid Until Further Notice

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer are here to stay until further notice. This means temps climbing into the 90s with heat index values hovering around 100. Occasionally there will be some relief in the form of an shower/t-storm but not everyone receives one. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. We see this being the setup right through the work week. There could be an increase in storm coverage over the upcoming weekend but we don’t see it being a weekend washout. Some rain activity will actually go toward knocking the heat down just a bit where storms do occur. That’s about all the relief we see at this point. Keep cool out there!