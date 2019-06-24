John Merrill Expected to Announce Tuesday Whether He’ll Run for U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday morning in Montgomery. He is expected to announce whether he’ll seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2020.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. Jones wants to keep the seat, which he won by defeating Republican Roy Moore in a special election in 2017.

If Merrill runs, he will face several other Republicans. They include Moore, who was twice elected chief justice, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, state Rep. Arnold Mooney and businessman Stanley Adair.

Merrill was elected secretary of state in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Previously, he served in the Alabama House of Representatives.

