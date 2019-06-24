Montgomery Airport Among Several Alabama Airports Awarded FAA Grant

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Federal Avation Administration is awarding $495 million in airport infrastructure grants. Airports in Alabama are among the recipients.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Alabama will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Grant awards include:

South Alabama Regional at Bill Benton Field in Andalusia, AL, $495,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway lighting.

Auburn University Regional Airport in Auburn, AL, $225,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway.

Dothan Regional Airport in Dothan, AL, $700,000 – grant funds will be used to acquire safety and security equipment, reconstruct apron and rehabilitate runway.

Foley Municipal Airport in Foley, AL, $305,000 – grant funds will be used to reconstruct taxiway.

Greensboro Municipal Airport in Greensboro, AL, $205,000 – grant funds will be used to update airport master plan study and construct fuel farm.

Guntersville Municipal – Joe Starnes Field in Guntersville, AL, $153,000 – grant funds will be used to construct runway and taxiway.

Posey Field in Haleyville, AL, $175,000 – grant funds will be used to install perimeter fencing.

Marion County-Rankin Fite in Hamilton, AL, $474,000 – grant funds will be used to construct taxiway.

Jackson Municipal Airport in Jackson, AL, $600,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway.

Vaiden Field in Marion, AL, $600,000 – grant funds will be used to construct building, fuel farm and runway.

Mobile Downtown Airport in Mobile, AL, $2.1 million – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway, acquire equipment and update airport master plan study.

Montgomery Regional (Dannelly Field) Airport in Montgomery, AL, $935,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate taxiway.

Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals, AL, $331,500 – grant funds will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs.

Ozark-Blackwell Field in Ozark, AL, $303,000 – grant funds will be used to construct fuel farm.

St. Clair County Airport in Pell City, AL, $110,000 – grant funds will be used to construct taxiway.

Prattville-Grouby Field in Prattville, AL, $268,000 – grant funds will be used to acquire land for approaches.

Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field in Scottsboro, AL, $501,000 – grant funds will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and runway lighting.

Craig Field in Selma, AL, $550,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate runway.

Troy Municipal at N Kenneth Campbell Field in Troy, AL, $585,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate taxiway lighting.