More Strong Storms Possible Today

by Ryan Stinnett

We will increase our rain chances today as showers and storms will become more numerous as the ridge slides to the east, bringing in that moisture-rich southerly flow across the state. Additionally, there will be a bit more upper-level support, which will aid in the development of storms for our Monday.

For now, the best chance for organized severe storms will be over eastern and northern portions of Alabama where the SPC has these areas outlined in a risk for severe storms today. However, these risk areas could certainly change through the day.

Elsewhere, with the amount of heat and humidity in place across the state, storms will be strong, and will need to be monitored for the chance of reaching severe limits with damaging winds the main threat. Before the rain and storms get going, we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the lower to mid 90s for most locations. Also, heat index values will likely be in the 100°-105° range.

REST OF WEEK: Standard summer weather highlights the weather for much of the week as heat and humidity will be the main stories as highs will be in the mid 90s. Each day will also feature scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. By Friday, the ridge begins to break down, meaning we will need to increase our rain chances to likely with more numerous showers and storms in the forecast.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For now, it looks like the higher rain chances will continue into the final weekend of June. We will forecast partly sunny and muggy conditions with highs ranging from the mid and upper 80s to lower 90s across the area. We will also mention the threat for scattered to numerous showers and storms both days, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form over the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan