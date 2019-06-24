Nathan Lindsay Named Director of Appointments by Governor Ivey

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Nathan Lindsay is joining the Governor’s Office as Director of Appointments. The Appointments Office supports Governor Ivey in meeting her major obligation to appoint qualified, representative and appropriate people to positions on various boards and commissions.

Lindsay steps into the role with an extensive background in state government and the private sector, which uniquely qualifies him to advise the governor in this capacity. Most recently, through his work at the Business Council of Alabama, Lindsay interacted with members of the business community throughout the state, which significantly adds to his ability to identify and select candidates for various appointed posts. In fact, Lindsay’s early career included time in the Governor’s Office where he served as aide to the governor from 2006 to 2011. In addition, Lindsay worked in the Communications Office as deputy press secretary and advised the governor on education policy.

“Nathan brings to our team a wealth of knowledge that I know will serve the state well,” Governor Ivey said. “In addition to his expertise and insight, Nathan is a man of character. The men and women of my staff must have a strong work ethic, a depth of knowledge and a heart for public service. Nathan certainly embodies all of these characteristics.”

Lindsay earned his bachelor’s degree from Faulkner University. During his time at Faulkner, he served as SGA President and later, in 2018, he was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for the College of Arts and Sciences.

“As governor, I have the important responsibility of appointing qualified individuals to serve on the more than 450 boards and commissions in our state. These men and women must not only be highly-qualified, but they should also be a true reflection of our great state,” Governor Ivey added. “I am confident we will continue to find the best people to serve our state, just as I am certain Nathan will serve my Administration exceptionally well in this position. His experience speaks for itself, and he shares my goal of moving Alabama into a better future.”

Lindsay’s appointment is effective July 1, 2019.