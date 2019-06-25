Hot And Humid With Scattered Storms Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a partly cloudy and dry start to Tuesday in central and south Alabama. It’s going to be hot and humid again this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index temperatures near 100°. Showers and storms hold off for most of the day, but it looks like storms work their way into west Alabama early this evening. There is a small chance a few could be strong to severe, with a main threat of strong straight-line winds. These storms should weaken and fizzle away overnight, with a transition to a partly cloudy sky and lows near 70°.

The rest of the work week features plenty of heat and humidity, but a lower chance for afternoon showers and storms. On Wednesday, high temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s with just isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday also reach the low to mid 90s.

The coverage of rain and storms still looks a bit higher over the weekend. Before rain and storms work to cool the air a bit, afternoon highs reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorm coverage looks lower (just isolated to widely scattered) again next Monday and Tuesday. The summer heat stays on next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.