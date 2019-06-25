Hot with Hit or Miss Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Today will be more typical of what you expect for summer in Alabama; highs in the lower and mid 90s, with only widely spaced showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms become a bit more numerous Wednesday through Friday, with the greatest coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be feast or famine due to the scattered nature of the storms, meaning some locations will see the storms and heavy rain, while other places won’t see a drop of rain today.

For now, organized severe weather is not expected, but with the available heat and humidity it is not out of the question to see a few isolated severe storms any given day, with damaging winds gusts the main threat. Of course, any storms this time of year produce tremendous amounts of dangerous and deadly lightning, and intense, but brief tropical downpours. Rain chances these three days will be in the 30-40% range. Expect partly sunny days with highs in the 90s each day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For our final weekend of June, we will stick with a persistence forecast with very warm and very humid conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky and you can anticipate scattered showers and thunderstorms both days, with the greatest coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, this time of year, there is no way of knowing in advance when and where the storms pop up; but you can bet there will storms on the radar each day. These will be about the only heat relief we see as highs will continue to range from the lower to mid 90s.

ROLLING INTO JULY: For now we are looking at fairly typical summer weather as we start the new month. Each day will be partly sunny, hot, humid, with those garden variety scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be generally in the 90-95° range, while lows will be in the lower and mid 70s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and no tropical cyclones are expected to form over the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan