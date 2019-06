Montgomery County Arrests: June 17-23

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/33 Robert Yeager Arrest Date: 6/19/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

2/33 Alvin Wright, Jr. Arrest Date: 6/22/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property & Theft of Property 1st

3/33 Grant Williams Arrest Date: 6/18/19 Charge(s): Murder & Possession of Marijuana 1st

4/33 Aaron Webster Arrest Date: 6/18/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

5/33 Arthur Thomas Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd



6/33 Deontini Sullivan Arrest Date: 6/20/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

7/33 Christopher Strong Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

8/33 Johnny Spann Arrest Date: 6/17/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

9/33 Terry Robinson Arrest Date: 6/20/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

10/33 Devonte Robinson Arrest Date: 6/18/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 2nd



11/33 Glenn Riggins Arrest Date: 6/17/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

12/33 Cleophas Polk Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury with Deadly Weapon (2 counts), Probation Violation, & Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle

13/33 Michael Parker Arrest Date: 6/19/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

14/33 Larry Parker Arrest Date: 6/18/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd

15/33 Raymond Nobles Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card & Obstruction of Justice Using False Identity



16/33 Kurtavious Davis Arrest Date: 6/20/19 Charge(s): Burglary III, Parole Violation, & Theft of Property 1st & 3rd

17/33 Hakeem Miles Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

18/33 Tyjuan Marshall Arrest Date: 6/17/19 Charge(s): Attempting to Commit Murder, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Robbery 1st

19/33 Deontay Mack Arrest Date: 6/17/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice Using False Identity, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Possession of Marijuana 2nd

20/33 Roderick Lomax Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Assault 3rd & Burglary 3rd-Dwelling



21/33 Willie Lee, III Arrest Date: 6/20/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

22/33 Christopher Jordan Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st

23/33 Juwan Jones Arrest Date: 6/20/19 Charge(s): Improper Turn, No Drivers License, Running a Red Light, & Switched Tag

24/33 Christopher Johnson Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

25/33 Arthur Jackson Arrest Date: 6/20/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency & Fugitive from Justice



26/33 Jonvonte Goode Arrest Date: 6/20/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts) & Robbery 3rd

27/33 Charlie Gipson Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

28/33 Tyler Frazier Arrest Date: 6/17/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

29/33 Steven Brooks Arrest Date: 6/17/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

30/33 Brian Boswell Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



31/33 Christopher Bogan Arrest Date: 6/22/19 Charge(s): Marijuana Possession 2nd & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

32/33 Gabriel Benner Arrest Date: 6/18/19 Charge(s): Burglary III, Burglary III-Unoccupied, & Theft of Property 1st & 2nd

33/33 William Alkire Arrest Date: 6/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III, Burglary III-Unoccupied, & Theft of Property 1st



































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 17-23, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.