Typical Summer-Time Weather

by Shane Butler

A typical summer-time setup across the deep south for the remainder of this week. High pressure is the main weather feature in play over us. This means hot and humid conditions will prevail. Afternoon high temps will hover in the low to mid 90s each day. You factor in the humidity and it feels more like 100 degrees in spots. The daytime heating will lead to some late afternoon pop up showers/t-storms. Not everyone gets one over them but storms will be out there in spots. We expect this weather pattern to reman in place through the upcoming weekend and into next week.