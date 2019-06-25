YMCA Merging Two Montgomery Locations

by Alabama News Network Staff

YMCA of Montgomery has announced the merger of two branches.

The two branches that will merge are the Westminster and Southeast branches. The facilities are near each other.

The new branch will be called Midtown YMCA and will be at the current Southeast location.

The Southeast branch is undergoing renovations that include a 2300 square foot wellness facility with a glide studio, renovated spin room, walking track, and new lobby.

The merger will take place on August 15 with a ribbon cutting on August 19.