5-Run Inning Cost Biscuits Big, Fall 5-3 to Jumbo Shrimp

After a long drive back to Montgomery from Kodak, Tennessee on Monday night, the Biscuits (47-29) dropped their series opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (33-43), 5-3, on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Ivan Pelaez was sharp in what was just the lefty’s second time opening, hurling two scoreless innings before handing things over to Josh Fleming (5-4). David Rodriguez would knock in the game’s first run on an RBI-double dumped into left off Jacksonville starter Jorge Guzman (4-7) that made it 1-0 Montgomery in the third.

Fleming looked good through his first two innings, but things would come undone in the fifth when the Jumbo Shrimp brought nine batters to the plate and scratched across five runs on four hits, a walk, an error, and a fielder’s choice. Santiago Chavez’s RBI-single, Riley Mahan’s three-run triple, and Joe Dunand’s RBI-fielder’s choice made it 5-1 Shrimp at halftime.

Miles Mastrobuoni would launch his second home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth-his first since Opening Day-and pulled the Biscuits back within three. And the Biscuits made it interesting again in the ninth with an RBI-double by Tristan Gray, but ultimately came up short, losing by two.

The Biscuits will be back at it on Wednesday when Riley O’Brien (4-4) takes on Daniel Castano (0-0) at 6:35 PM CT.

The series will also include Military Wednesday on June 26; Red Tails Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, June 27; Family Faith Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, June 28; and Superhero Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 29.